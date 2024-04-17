Joliet Central student’s design selected for NASCAR Cup Series event

Joliet Central High School senior Omar Perez’s NASCAR ticket design was recently selected by macmasks.com Chief Designer Don McClelland for a 2024 NASCAR Cup Series event. (Photo provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

Joliet Central High School senior Omar Perez’s NASCAR ticket design recently was selected by macmasks.com Chief Designer Don McClelland for a 2024 NASCAR Cup Series event.

The winning design was selected from among 60 entries. JTHS District 204 has collaborated with Chicagoland Speedway since 2007. Joliet Central junior Esteban Vazquez was contest runner-up and also received recognition for his design.

Lee Swank teaches Central’s graphic and web design class.

“This was a very meticulous assignment where our students were fortunate to use industry-leading software,” Swank said. “Omar is a very conscientious and hard-working student, so I am not at all surprised that his work was selected.”