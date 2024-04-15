Registration open for NAMI Will-Grundy’s BeActive 5K Walk/Run

The Will and Grundy Counties for the National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold its annual certified and chip-timed 5K loop on May 18 at the Joliet Regional Airport. Proceeds help provide mental health education and services in Will and Grundy Counties. (Photo provided by NAMI Will-Grundy)

Be a superhero for mental health and register for the fourth annual BeActive NAMI Will-Grundy 5K.

The Will and Grundy Counties for the National Alliance on Mental Illness will host its annual certified and chip-timed 5K loop May 18 at the Joliet Regional Airport.

And, yes, dressing up as a superhero is strongly encouraged, Cheryl Habeeb, assistant director of NAMI Will-Grundy, said.

Proceeds help provide mental health education and services in Will and Grundy counties, according to the NAMI Will-Grundy website.

But the BeActive NAMI Will-Grundy 5K also is about raising awareness of mental health and ending the stigma that can happen when “we all bond together and see how many people are affected by mental health,” Habeeb said.

“We have thousands of people right here in Will and Grundy counties,” Habeeb said. “Just by showing our support and raising funds, it brings the community together.”

People can register in advance or the day of the event, Habeeb said. Race packets will be available at 7 a.m. the day of the 5K.

Start times for runners begin at 8 a.m. Walkers and families begin at 8:15 a.m. The 100-meter Kids Fun Dash for children ages 9 and younger is after the race at 9 a.m. The top male and female finishers from each age group will receive awards.

Habeeb said the BeActive NAMI Will-Grundy 5K is a fun family event with “something for everyone.”

“It could be for the serious runner who needs a timed and certified race or people who are just interested in jogging or walking,” Habeeb said. “We also have people who come in wheelchairs or push their strollers or bring their dogs on leashes.”

The Will and Grundy Counties for the National Alliance on Mental Illness will host its annual certified and chip-timed 5K loop on May 18 at the Joliet Regional Airport. Proceeds help provide mental health education and services in Will and Grundy counties. Seen are runners from the 2021 event at Dellwood Park in Lockport. (Photo courtesy of NAMI Will-Grundy)

Although the event includes a 100m Kids Fun Dash, anyone of any age can participate in the 5K, Habeeb said.

“They can have their kids walking or running alongside of them,” Habeeb said. “You can make it what you want. We have some people walking and talking with their friends.”

A representative from the Joliet Park District will lead participants in warmup and cooldown routines, Habeeb said. Light refreshments will be provided after the race, such as bananas, granola and water bottles.

“We have thousands of people right here in Will and Grundy counties. Just by showing our support and raising funds, it brings the community together.” — Cheryl Habeeb, assistant director of NAMI Will-Grundy

Most, if not all, participants will also receive swag bags, Habeeb said.

“We usually plan extra to accommodate everyone,” Habeeb said.

Habeeb is excited to see the event grow every year. In 2023, 125 people participated, she said.

“We’re at that number now,” Habeeb said.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Fourth annual BeActive NAMI Will-Grundy 5K.

WHEN: May 18.

WHERE: Joliet Regional Airport, 4000 W. Jefferson St. Joliet.

ETC: Race packets will be available at 7 a.m. the day of the event. Start times for runners begin at 8 a.m. Walkers and families begin at 8:15 a.m. The 100-meter Kids Fun Dash for children ages 9 and younger is after the race at 9 a.m. Light refreshments and swag bags will be provided.

REGISTER: Visit namiwillgrundy.org/beactive.