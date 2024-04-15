Joliet shooting leaves teen in critical condition

An 18-year-old male is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Joliet.

About 7:50 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to Landau Avenue and Ohio Street in the east side of Joliet for a report of a person who was shot, according to a statement from the Joliet Police Department.

Officers found an 18-year-old male who suffered multiple gunshot wounds and gave him medical assistance until paramedics arrived.

The teen was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the Joliet Police Department’s investigation division at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to stay anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.