Joliet police searching for missing man

Joliet Police Department on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Joliet police are actively investigating the disappearance of Robert Long, 37, of Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Joliet police are investigating the disappearance of a Joliet man.

Robert Long, 37, disappeared Thursday, according to his mother, Jewell Robinson of Joliet

Robinson said Long lives with her and she has not seen him since 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

“I left for work, and he was getting ready to leave when I left,” Robinson said.

Robinson said her son had worked for Elite Staffing in Joliet, but lost his job two weeks ago. Robinson said she doesn’t know why he lost his job. She heard the reason was because Long’s “attitude had changed.”

“He ain’t never lost a job,” Robinson said. “Something was going on.”

In the meantime, Long rides with his friend, who drives for Uber, she said.

“My son don’t disappear like this,” Robinson said. “I’m sickly, so he comes home and checks on me every day. That’s the main reason why he lives with me, because I’m sickly. Something is not right.”

Robinson said she waited until Saturday morning to contact the Joliet Police Department because she’d heard the police couldn’t help until 48 hours had passed. Robinson said she wishes she’d gone sooner, especially because she’s hearing rumors about what happened to Long, she said.

“I even heard someone pushed him in the river,” Robinson said.

Robinson said Long doesn’t have a history of mental illness or drug use, except for smoking marijuana.

Dwayne English, spokesman for the Joliet Police Department, said Long was reported missing at 2:11 p.m. Saturday by a member of his family.

English said it’s believed Long was last seen Thursday on North Bluff Street in Joliet.

Long is described as a 37-year-old African American male, between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with short black hair, brown eyes and a moustache/goatee, English said.

He also has a tattoo on his forearm that says “CPT,” English said. It’s unknown which arm has the tattoo.

Long was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and sunglasses, English said.

“Mr. Long’s whereabouts are unknown at this time,” English said.

Anyone with information about the location of Robert Long is encouraged to call 911 or the Joliet Police Department’s nonemergency line at 815-726-2491.