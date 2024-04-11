Crest Hill police investigating fatal shooting

Crest Hill Police are receiving assistance in the investigation of Thursday's shooting from the Will Grundy County Major Crimes Tasks Force. (Capitol News Illinois)

Crest Hill — Crest Hill police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning in the 1600 block of Arbor Lane.

Police were called to the scene about 6:20 a.m. Thursday after a report of gunshots, according to a news release from the police department.

When officers arrived they found a man had been shot, police said. The man was given medical aid at the scene and was taken to the hospital, where he later was pronounced dead after succumbing to his injuries, police said.

Crest Hill Police are receiving assistance in the investigation from the Will Grundy County Major Crimes Tasks Force. The investigation is ongoing, but police said in a statement that initial reports suggest this was a targeted attack and there is no immediate danger to the public at this time.

Anyone with any information about the crime or video surveillance of the incident is asked to contact the Crest Hill Police Department Investigations division or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Will County.