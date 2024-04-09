Will County Old National Banks to close early Wednesday

Old National Bank on Chicago Street in Downtown Joliet. All Will County branches of Old National Bank will close 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 to mark the one year anniversary of the mass shooting at an Old National Bank location in Louisville, Kentucky. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

All Will County branches of Old National Bank will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

That’s because April 10 marks one year since a mass shooting at an Old National Bank location in Louisville, Kentucky, that claimed the lives of five Old National team members.

The 1 p.m. closing allows Old National Bank team members at all locations to participate in an afternoon “Walk to Remember” around the buildings, said Sarah Kinsella, senior community marketing and engagement manager for Old National Bank.

“Each banking center will remember the team that lost their lives last year,” Kinsella said in a news release, “and we’re asking everyone to do a silent walk around their buildings to remember their team members.”

In partnership with the American Red Cross, Old National Bank also will host blood drives in multiple locations “throughout its footprint” this week, according to the release.

Those in the Will County area are asked to donate to a local Red Cross blood drive, since there is “a dire need for blood,” Kinsella said.

In 2023, Old National Bank sponsored the Blood Drive on Route 66, which was held at the Rialto Square Theatre.

To find a local Red Cross blood drive, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html.