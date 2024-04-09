Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of man found by Elwood rail yard

Clearwater Paper Corporation donated N95 masks to the Elwood Police Department to use during the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Shaw Media)

Elwood — Elwood Police and the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the death of a Peotone man discovered near the BNSF rail yard on Thursday night.

Elwood Police Chief Fred Hayes said that the body of 72-year-old Dennis Broadbent was discovered on Thursday, April 4 by two employees from the BNSF railroad in a remote area just north of the rail yard property.

“The employees reported a man lying next to a silver sedan about half a mile west of Elwood International Port Road and Mississippi Avenue,” said Hayes. “It’s a very inaccessible area. There’s just a dirt road you can barely get down, that was used in the old Army arsenal days.”

The victim was discovered at 8:50 p.m. according to the Will County Coroner’s office, and had suffered a laceration to the throat.

The Major Crimes Task Force has been called in to assist in the investigation.

Hayes said the case is being treated as a “suspicious death,” however at this time there is not believed to be any threat to the community.

Hayes said there is no person of interest being sought at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police will provide updates when they are available.