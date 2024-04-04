Truckers win Illinois Supreme Court decision on Joliet tickets

Trucks seen moving South Chicago Street in Joliet in this file photo. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

An Illinois Supreme Court ruling that favors truckers in a case against Joliet City Hall has statewide impact, an attorney for the truckers said Thursday.

The court ruling issued Thursday basically says Joliet violated its own city ordinances in issuing fines to truckers ticketed for violating overweight restrictions without allowing them to take the case to a circuit court.

The larger impact, according to Joliet attorney Frank Andreano, is that Illinois municipalities cannot independently fine truckers without providing them recourse in court.

“The bad news for Joliet and the other cities is that what you were doing is not in the parameters of the law,” Andreano said.

Joliet Municipal Building at 150 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. (Shaw Local News Network)

Andreano represented five truckers ticketed in Joliet but has joined a Chicago law firm in a class-action lawsuit that would take in truckers ticketed in both Will and Cook counties in cases that went through administrative hearings in city halls rather than going to court.

“There were several lawsuits pending for refunds that were just waiting for this supreme court decision,” Andrkeano said.

Joliet interim City Attorney Chris Regis could not be reached immediately for comment.

The supreme court decision does recognize home rule authority for cities like Joliet that conduct administrative hearings on trucker violations of local laws. But the supreme court ruled that truckers still had the right to object in circuit court once decisions were delivered at city hall.

Joliet and other cities hold administrative hearings separate from the circuit court to rule on violations of local ordinances.