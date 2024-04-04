Lockport police assist Homeland Security investigation

Lockport — Multiple Lockport police cars were present in the 400 Block of Bruce Road in Lockport at about 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 4.

Police activity in the area had ceased before 9 a.m.

When asked for comment on the incident, Deputy Lockport Police Chief Ron Huff stated that the department was offering assistance to the Department of Homeland Security and could not comment further or offer information about the investigation.

Department of Homeland Security Public Affairs Officer Ross Tweeten said not much information was being made publicly available about the case but stated that “Homeland Security Investigations and law enforcement partners executed a search warrant in Lockport, Illinois related to an ongoing criminal investigation.”

Additionally, the statement noted “there is no known risk to the public” as a result of the ongoing case.