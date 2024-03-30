Easter egg hunt at Timbers of Shorewood draws big crowd

D.J. Green, 5, of Joliet, picks up candy filled eggs during Timbers of Shorewood Hippity-Hop Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Shorewood. (Photo provided by Timbers of Shorewood)

The Timbers of Shorewood estimated more than 500 people attended its first free Easter egg hunt for the community since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hippity-Hop Easter Egg Hunt, which was held Saturday at the Shorewood retirement community, featured more than 7,000 eggs filled with candy, according to a news release from The Timbers of Shorewood.

Krishna Patel helps her daughter Anya, 3, pick up candy-filled eggs during TheTimbers of Shorewood's Hippity-Hop Easter Egg Hunt on March 23 in Shorewood. (Photo provided by Timbers of Shorewood)

The egg hunt also raised “more than $500 through donations for the Alzheimer’s Association,” Sheila Albor, director of marketing at the Timbers, said in the release.

The Timbers of Shorewood held its first Hippity-Hop Easter Egg Hunt about 20 years ago.

Timbers of Shorewood volunteers Nicole Wolfe, 15, and Lexie Dolezal, 16, are all smiles with the Easter bunny during The Timbers of Shorewood's Hippity-Hop Easter Egg Hunt on March 23 in Shorewood. (Photo provided by Timbers of Shorewood)

“The Hippity-Hop Easter Egg Hunt was an extremely popular event in the area before the pandemic,” Albor said in the release. “We were excited to see all the kids and seniors together making memories again.”

Along with the Easter egg hunt, the event featured caricature artists and photos with the Easter bunny.

Tristan Dilday, 3, of Plainfield gets his picture taken with the Easter bunny during The Timbers of Shorewood's Hippity-Hop Easter Egg on March 23. (Photo provided by Timbers of Shorewood)

Attendees also could visit a petting zoo with 25 to 30 farmyard animals, including a rabbit, chickens, ducks, geese, goats, a pot-bellied pig and sheep.

Cooper Andrews, 9, of Mokena, enjoys the petting zoo during The Timbers of Shorewood's Hippity-Hop Easter Egg Hunt on March 23. (Photo provided by Timbers of Shorewood)

For information, visit timbersofshorewood.com or call 815-609-0669.