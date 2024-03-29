2 Will County teens shine in American Legion essay contest

Sam Maue, 17, of Homer Glen, poses with Gary Stieg, finance officer of American Legion Post 1080 in Joliet. Maue won first place at the local level for the 2024 Department of Illinois Americanism Essay Contest and will now compete at the district level. (Photo provided by the American Legion Post 1080)

Two Will County students nearly tied for first place at the local level for the 2024 Department of Illinois Americanism Essay Contest.

Sam Maue, 17, of Homer Glen won first place and will continue to the district contest, according to Gary Stieg, finance officer for the American Legion Post 1080 in Joliet.

But Molly Nelson, 17, of Joliet, who won first place for her age division, won a close second place in the same contest. Stieg said local teachers judged the essays.

“They were within two points of each other,” Stieg said. “They were both excellent.”

The American Legion - Department of Illinois, the American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of The American Legion co-sponsor the Americanism Essay Contest, according to the 2024 Department of Illinois Americanism Essay Contest.

Students must submit their 500-word essays to the local American Legion Post, American Legion Auxiliary Unit or SAL Squadron. Scholarships are given at the state level and vary in amount according to division.

Stieg said the American Legion offers many opportunities to youth to earn scholarship funds. For instance, the winner of the National High School Oratorical Contest Scholarship receives $25,000 and each individual state winner receives a $2,000 scholarship.

“We actually had someone out of our post win five years ago,” Stieg said. “He won at the state level and the national level.”

The contests challenge youth and make receiving scholarships much more satisfying.

“It means so much more if they work to get there,” Stieg said.

But scholarship money isn’t the only value to these contests.

“It gives them a chance to learn about our country,” Stieg said.

Molly Nelson, 17, of Joliet, won second place at the local level for the 2024 Department of Illinois Americanism Essay Contest. Students must submit their 500-word essays to the local American Legion Post, American Legion Auxiliary Unit or SAL Squadron. Nelson submitted hers through the American Legion Post 1080 in Joliet. (Photo provided by Katie Larkin)

Other programs, such as the American Legion Illinois Premier Boys State and the American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State, teach youth the basics of government operations by becoming “citizens of the 51st state,” Stieg said.

“They run for office, make speeches and participate in political campaigns,” Stieg said of the fictional 51st state. “It’s a wonderful way for kids to learn about the government.”

Two representatives from each Boys State and Girls State program are then selected as “senators” to participate at Boys Nation and Girls Nation in Washington D.C. for a deeper experience in how government is run, Stieg said.

Benefits of youth programs

Judi Maue of Homer Glen said her son Sam Maue is home-schooled and learned about the oratorical contest through his speech and debate club. From there, the family met Stieg and learned about the essay contest, too.

Although the scholarship money is wonderful, Judi Maue said these competitions have another benefit.

“It’s just the opportunity to get to know these men and woman who gave so much and now they want to give so much to these kids,” Judi Maue said. “It’s been really neat.”

Sam Maue said he thought his essay was “decent” but didn’t expect to win and was simply glad for the experience.

“It’s a great opportunity to earn scholarship money,” he said, “but also to meet the veterans and thank them for everything they’ve done for us.”

Nelson said she learned about the essay contest through Joliet Central High School. She said the contest was a great way to express why she’s a proud American, especially since “I grew up differently from everyone else.”

“I was adopted from China,” Nelson said. “But I’m also an American.”

Nelson said writing the essay allowed her to think creatively about fireworks in terms of freedom and personal memories. She didn’t mind not winning because “deep down, I’m proud of what I wrote,” Nelson said.

Furthermore Nelson, who wants to be a nurse, is glad she connected with the American Legion.

“In the future, I do plan to keep a look-out for other scholarship opportunities,” Nelson said.

For more information, visit legion.org/youthprograms.