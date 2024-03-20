Joliet Fire Department battles trailer fire

Joliet Fire Department responded to the 500 Block of Oak Leaf Court in the early afternoon on Wednesday, March 20. for reports of a semi-trailer fire. (Provided by Joliet Fire Department)

Joliet — The Joliet Fire Department was called to the scene of a semi-trailer fire at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Oak Leaf Court.

Crews arrived on the scene within four minutes of the call and a trailer was fully engulfed in flames,. according to the fire department. Two firetrucks battled the fire with water from a nearby hydrant. Fire crews from stations 1, 5, 6, 7, and 8 responded to the fire and were on the scene for about an hour, the fire department said.

According to a release from the department, employees were working in the trailer when the fire started, but they were able to get out on their own before the Fire Department arrived. There were no injuries reported from the incident.