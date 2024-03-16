Free groceries offered to Will County families in need

The Northern Illinois Food Bank mobile markets will be between 10 and 11:30 a.m. March 21. (Felix Sarver)

Free groceries will be offered to families who need food assistance between March and July at the Will County Health Department in Joliet.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank mobile markets will be between 10 and 11:30 a.m. March 21, April 18, May 16, June 14 and July 12 in the parking lot of the Will County Health Department’s main office, 501 Ella Ave., Joliet.

The groceries will be delivered to visitors on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, according to the health department.

The mobile market is a drive-thru experience and will not require visitors to exit their vehicles to receive groceries.

The Will County Health Department is hosting the mobile markets with the Northern Illinois Food Bank, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing food to families in need in the state.

“Fighting food insecurity is important because it can directly affect both physical and mental health,” said Elizabeth Bilotta, executive director of the Will County Health Department.