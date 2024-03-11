Will County Health Department makes it easier to get Narcan to help with opioid overdoses

The Will County Health Department is making access to the life-saving, overdose reversing drug Naloxone, or Narcan, easier with the installation of 10 red distribution boxes located at various locations throughout Will County. (Provided by Will County Health Department)

The Will County Health Department is making access to the life-saving, overdose reversing drug Naloxone (Narcan) easier with the installation of 10 red naloxone distribution boxes located throughout Will County.

Naloxone is a medication designed to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose and is available through the Illinois Department of Human Services/Substance Use Prevention & Recovery Access Narcan program free of charge to all individuals in Will County, according to a news release.

Naloxone binds to opioid receptors in the brain and can reverse and block the effects of opioids. It can begin working within minutes to restore breathing, consciousness, and save a life.

The new red distribution boxes can be found at the following locations in Will County:

Will County Health Department – Main Office, 501 Ella Ave., Joliet

Will County Community Health Center, 106 Neal Ave., Joliet

Will County Health Department Northern Branch Office, 323 Quadrangle Drive, Bolingbrook

Will County Health Department Eastern Branch Office, 5601 W. Monee-Manhattan Road, Monee

Will County Court House – Two distribution boxes, 100 W. Jefferson St., Joliet

Will County Office Building, 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet

White Oak Library District, Crest Hill Branch, 20670 City Center Blvd., Crest Hill

White Oak Library District, Lockport Branch, 121 E. 8th St., Lockport

White Oak Library District, Romeoville Branch, 201 W. Normantown Road, Romeoville

“I am very excited to announce that we now have Naloxone Dispensers available to the public in more locations,” Dr. Kathleen Burke, Will County Health Department’s program coordinator for Substance Use Initiatives, said in the news release. “The Naloxone is free to take anonymously. When an overdose occurs giving someone naloxone as soon as possible saves lives. Minutes count in an overdose situation and I would encourage everyone to have Naloxone in their home and carry it with you whenever possible.”

In 2023, there were 95 opioid overdose deaths in Will County, down from 112 the previous year, according to the release. In 2023, 103 overdoses were reversed, more than double the total from 2022. The Will County Health Department distributed over 11,000 Naloxone kits last year, according to the release.

“Our goal was to create an effective way to make Naloxone more readily available throughout Will County,” said Burke. “We want the community to understand that many of the utilizers of these boxes are people who are not using opioids, but they want to be able to assist in an emergency situation or perhaps they have a family member or friend who is struggling with a substance use disorder, and they want to be prepared.”

“I encourage everyone to keep naloxone with you, in your home, and in first aid kits as it’s a life-saving medication to use in a rescue situation,” she added.

Residents interested in obtaining Naloxone can visit one of the red distribution box locations or can email sui@willcountyhealth.org. Naloxone training is also offered through the Will County Health Department by emailing sui@willcountyhealth.org.