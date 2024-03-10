Joliet veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Veteran Sherman “Spud” Vaughn of Joliet receives birthday greetings from Oak Forest resident John Lavezzi during his 100th birthday celebration March 9, 2024, at First Presbyterian Church in Joliet. (Laurie Fanelli)

Joliet — Members of the Joliet community, including police officers, firefighters and Honor Flight Chicago volunteers gathered Saturday to celebrate the 100th birthday of a local veteran.

Sherman “Spud” Vaughn, served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and will turn 100 March 13.

Vaughn’s family and Honor Flight volunteers organized the celebration at First Presbyterian Church in Joliet, which included lunch and a drive-by parade of volunteers from the Joliet Police and Fire departments, as well as a decommissioned Army truck run by Mission BBQ.

“We do a lot with veterans and first responders, and we have a partnership with Honor Flight,” said Laura Mahler, Community Ambassador of Mission BBQ in Downers Grove. “We donate food for some of their fundraisers and five of our team members have volunteered on honor flights. They called us and asked if we’d bring out our truck, Bam-Bam, and we were happy to be here to salute Mr. Vaughn and wish him a happy birthday. It’s one of the ways we like to support our veterans. We strive to serve those who served.”

In turn, Mission BBQ reached out to Joliet first responders.

“Mission BBQ called me and asked if we could get some police out and I said ‘of course,’” Joliet Police Lt. Judy Larson said. “It wasn’t until after I agreed that I found out it was for the grandpa of a childhood friend,” she said, referencing Holly Cowgill, Vaughn’s granddaughter.

In total, seven officers in six Joliet Police Department vehicles joined the parade along with a Joliet Fire Department firetruck and ambulance, and a handful of cars decorated in red, white, and blue, driven by Honor Flight volunteers. The group drove around the block at First Presbyterian, blaring sirens and horns for Vaughn and his family.

Inside the church, tables were decorated with family photographs and signs reading “100″ and “Spud” a nickname Vaughn received in childhood.

“He grew up in an orphanage with his older sister in St. Louis,” Cowgill said. “He was always hungry, and he said one day he told his sister he was hungry and she went into the pantry and found some leftover mashed potatoes and made him a potato sandwich. He ate it, and she said ‘if you’re so hungry you’ll eat a potato sandwich we may as well call you ‘Spud.’ He’s been Spud ever since.”

Spud isn’t the only fond nickname some of the guest used to refer to the guest of honor. Cowgill laughed about how over the years his name amongst his grandchildren and great-grandchildren has evolved.

“I was the first grandchild on my mom’s side,” Cowgill said. “My dad’s dad was already called ‘Papa,’ and my grandpa [Vaughn] said he didn’t want to be called something silly, he wanted to be ‘Grandfather.’ So I started calling him Grandfather, and eventually my cousins called him Grandpa. My kids then started calling him G-G-Pa, short for great-grandpa, and when my youngest was about 5, he came up with Pee-pa. He’s 14 now, but my grandpa has gone from Grandfather to Pee-pa. He loves it. He loves all his grandkids and great-grandkids.”

Vaughn has a daughter and a son, as well as five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, most of whom were at the party.

During the party guests sang “Happy Birthday” before being treated to a meal of fried chicken, mac and cheese, baked beans and coleslaw from Metro Grill & Bar, which is one of Vaughn’s favorite meals.

“I didn’t know anything about this,” Vaughn said of the parade and large gathering. “All I was told was to be here, and my daughter saw to that. There are people here I haven’t seen in years. All of this for one guy. ... It’s been a good day.”

Vaughn still lives in Joliet at the Rock Run nursing home, although he is in good health.

“He’s doing great, and they’re wonderful to him over there. We’re really happy with it,” said Vaughn’s daughter, Jackie Brooks. “We’re lucky. When people ask what his secret to living to a hundred is he says ‘not dying.’”

Vaughn attended his Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in August 2016. The organization continues to honor older veterans with celebrations on their birthdays, including cards from volunteers, which Vaughn will be receiving many more of this week.