Bolingbrook police investigating threatening school messages

Bolingbrook — The Bolingbrook Police Department reported March 9 that several Valley View School District employees received a threatening email from an unknown person.

Although the message did not specify individual teachers, students, or schools in its language, the threat is being taken seriously and is under active investigation, according to a news release from the department.

Bolingbrook police were informed of the messages and conducted “high visibility patrols” at local schools throughout the weekend, which they said will continue throughout the week. These patrols will include a heightened police presence in and around the impacted schools throughout the day, according to the release.

The department has contacted state and federal law enforcement partners to assist in determining the origin of the email, which was also found to have been sent to several schools in another state.

Anyone with information about the Valley View messages or similar threats is asked to contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772.