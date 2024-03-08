Softball: 5 storylines to watch across the Herald-News area in 2024

Lemont’s Raegan Duncan comes in to play the ball against Benet Academy in a Class 3A state softball semifinal. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Preseason practices are just about wrapped, and the dugouts are prepped. Softball season is finally upon us, and there are plenty of things to keep an eye on in the Herald-News coverage area.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five storylines to watch entering the 2024 season.

New year, new Lemont

The ball tips just off the top of Lemont’s Avaree Taylor’s glove for a Benet Academy hit in last year's class 3A state softball semifinal. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

On paper, Lemont lost only three seniors from last year’s Class 3A state championship team. Nicole Pontrelli, Frankie Rita and Sage Mardjetko aren’t just any seniors.

Mardjetko was a nationally renowned player now at the Unviersity of South Carolina after going 23-0 with an ERA of 0.00 last season. After a runner-up finish in 2021 and back-to-back state championship wins at the 3A level, there will be a lot of pressure on this year’s group to keep things going.

The cupboard is far from bare. Avaree Taylor is back for one last season after hitting .543 with 23 RBIs. She’ll be tasked with filling Mardjetko’s role in the circle after posting a 1.11 ERA last year. Raegan Duncan (.425 BA, 34 RBIs), Lauren Grames (.556 BA) and Olivia Parent (.500 BA) also return.

Lincoln-Way Central primed for big year

Lincoln-Way Central’s Josephine Jager drives in a run against Lincoln-Way West in the Class 4A Lockport Sectional semifinals. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Last year’s group of Knights advanced to the sectional championship, where they fell to Lockport 1-0. With all they bring back this year, they’ll be expecting another deep run through the postseason.

The Knights bring back the entire roster from 2023. Four Central players were honored on the Herald-News All-Area team last year, led by Florida State commit Lisabella Dimitrijevic and senior first baseman Josephine Jager (.411 BA with 21 RBIs). Seniors Kendall Pearson and Lucy Cameron also are back.

With Alexis Youngren (Penn signee), Mia Guide and Kayla Doerre also returning, Central should be a legit contender in 4A.

Viar to lead the way for Lockport

Lockport’s Sarah Viar throws to first base last season. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Last season the Porters advanced to supersectionals, where they lost to Chicago Marist. Expect more big things from them in 2024.

Gone from last year’s squad are three seniors, including Addison Foster. Back, however, is shortstop Sarah Viar, who hit .449 with 28 RBIs. Brooke Keltner (.407 BA, 34 RBIs) also returns.

The junior pitching duo of Kelcie McGaw (2.21 ERA) and Alaina Peetz (2.82 ERA) are slated to be back in the circle, while head coach Marissa Chovanec returns for Year 22. Despite the losses, Lockport should be poised for another strong season.

Another run for the Coalers?

Coal City's Makayla Henline (Submitted photo)

Coal City advanced all the way to the 2A sectional semifinals last year, thanks in large part to the performances of Makayla Henline. She’ll be back for one last ride with the Coalers this season as they aim to make it even further.

Henline scored 52 runs last year with a batting average of .473. Abby Gagliardo (41 RBIs), Masyn Kuder (21-3, 1.95 ERA), Jadyn Shaw (.456 BA, 33 RBIs) and Mackenzie Henline (32 RBIs) also are back.

The loss of Kerigan Copes will be a challenge to deal with, but everyone else is back from last year’s 29-8 squad. After going 15-16 in 2022, it will be interesting to see if Coal City continues to develop.

Angel in the outfield

Joliet Catholic’s Madison Patrick connects for a double against Bolingbrook. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Outfielder Madison Patrick hit .462 with 43 runs scored and 27 stolen bases last year for Joliet Catholic. This year, she’ll try to top that in her final season of high school ball.

The senior is back to lead the Angels along with catcher Wrigley Fanter, who hit .429 with 22 RBIs last season. Sophomore Addy Rizzatto, who led the team with a .472 batting average, will return as well, as will Sydney Walker (.457 BA). All of this from a squad that went 21-11 and advanced to the sectional semifinals.

Losing the likes of Mack Brow and Alina Schlageter will hurt, but Fanter is committed to Lehigh, and Rizzatto will only get better. Keep an eye on this group moving forward.