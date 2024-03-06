March 06, 2024
Shamrock Stroll goes through downtown Joliet on Friday

Event starts at 5 p.m.

By Bob Okon
The Joliet Police Department Pipes and Drums will play during the Shamrock Stroll in downtown Joliet on Friday, March 8, 2024. March 5, 2024.

A second Shamrock Stroll will take place Friday night in downtown Joliet.

“For one night, visitors will enjoy celebrating St. Patrick’s Day a little early in downtown Joliet,” the Joliet City Center Partnership said in a news release announcing the event.

This is the second Shamrock Stroll hosted by the CCP. It is a free event that runs from 5 to 9 p.m. and is sponsored by Old National Bank.

The Joliet Police Department Pipes and Drums band will play at 5:45 p.m. at Jitters Coffeehouse followed by a performance at Chicago Street Pub.

Restaurants will have specials including Rueben sliders, St. Patrick’s enchiladas, shamrock mint bubble tea, green margaritas, corned beef tacos, Guinness-braised lamb chops and more.

Stores will have specials.

Internode Greenery will have shamrock plants for sale. It is Amazing Boutique will have a 75% off sale for all green items. Prison City Vintage will give a 25% discount to anyone wearing green.

Audiophil’s Records and Chicago Street Pub will host pop-up shops. Other participating businesses include Azul Celeste Bar & Grill, Yura Nuna, the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum (acoustic music), El Camaleon Bar & Grill, Richardson’s Sports Bar and The Blue Taco.

Maps listing all the activities and specials will be available Friday at Jitters. Information also is available at www.JolietDowntown.com/Shamrock and on the Facebook event page @JolietCityCenterPartnership.