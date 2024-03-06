Shamrock Stroll goes through downtown Joliet on Friday

The Joliet Police Department Pipes and Drums will play during the Shamrock Stroll in downtown Joliet on Friday. (Photo provided by Joliet City Center Partnership)

A second Shamrock Stroll will take place Friday night in downtown Joliet.

“For one night, visitors will enjoy celebrating St. Patrick’s Day a little early in downtown Joliet,” the Joliet City Center Partnership said in a news release announcing the event.

This is the second Shamrock Stroll hosted by the CCP. It is a free event that runs from 5 to 9 p.m. and is sponsored by Old National Bank.

The Joliet Police Department Pipes and Drums band will play at 5:45 p.m. at Jitters Coffeehouse followed by a performance at Chicago Street Pub.

Restaurants will have specials including Rueben sliders, St. Patrick’s enchiladas, shamrock mint bubble tea, green margaritas, corned beef tacos, Guinness-braised lamb chops and more.

Stores will have specials.

Internode Greenery will have shamrock plants for sale. It is Amazing Boutique will have a 75% off sale for all green items. Prison City Vintage will give a 25% discount to anyone wearing green.

Audiophil’s Records and Chicago Street Pub will host pop-up shops. Other participating businesses include Azul Celeste Bar & Grill, Yura Nuna, the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum (acoustic music), El Camaleon Bar & Grill, Richardson’s Sports Bar and The Blue Taco.

Maps listing all the activities and specials will be available Friday at Jitters. Information also is available at www.JolietDowntown.com/Shamrock and on the Facebook event page @JolietCityCenterPartnership.