State Sen. Cappel invites constituents to coffee Thursday

State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood, will hold her Monthly Coffee and Conversations forum on Thursday.

The forum is 4 to 6 p.m. at Black Dog Vinyl Cafe, located at 16108 Illinois Route 59 in Plainfield.

The event is free, and attendees are provided coffee.

“Each and every month, I look forward to hearing from residents about what I can do to help them,” Loughran Cappel said in a news release announcing the forum. “A cup of coffee and a conversation is a great way for me to better understand the issues constituents care about.”

Loughran Cappell represents the 49th District, which includes parts of Will and Kendall counties and sections of Joliet, Plainfield, Shorewood, Crest Hill, Bolingbrook, Romeoville and Naperville.

Those with questions and concerns can contact Loughran Cappel’s Crest Hill office at 815-267-6119 or visit her website at SenatorLoughranCappel.com.