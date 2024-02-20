‘Travels with Darley’ host on PBS coming to Joliet for Route 66 screening

PBS "Travels with Darley" host Darley Newman (second from left) spends time with local tourism officials during a past visit to Ottawa for an episode that featured that region of Illinois.

TV travel host Darley Newman will be in Joliet on March 3 to focus on Route 66.

Newman’s show, “Travels with Darley,” airs on PBS and features travels around the world.

In Joliet, she will be screening an episode for “Travels with Darley: Route 66 Illinois,” according to a news release from Heritage Corridor Destinations, the state travel bureau for Will County.

“On her road trip, Darley explores the timeless allure of Route 66 in Illinois, shining a spotlight on family-owned enterprises that prioritize preservation,” according to the release.

The Joliet Area Historical Museum features Route 66 exhibits. (Bob Okon)

The viewing party for it will be 2 to 3 p.m. at the Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St. in downtown Joliet. After the screening, Newman will lead a question-and-answer session with local people featured in the episode.

The event is open to the public and the charge is included in regular museum admission for the day. The museum, which includes a Route 66 visitors center, will open at 10 a.m., and the auditorium where the screening will be held will open at 1:30 p.m.

The “Route 66 Illinois” episode was partially funded by a grant awarded to Heritage Corridor Destinations by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, according to the release.