Veterans register by Tuesday for Vet-to-Vet program in Shorewood

Veterans enjoy refreshments, conversation and information about programs Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care in Joliet provides to veterans at a "We Honor Veterans Vet-to-Vet" event. Lightways is hosting two more events in February and March. (Photo provided by Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care)

All Will County area veterans are invited to a fellowship and informational event on Feb. 16.

The “We Honor Veterans Vet-to-Vet Cocoa Bar Café” will be held from 1-2 p.m. at the Shorewood-Troy Library, 650 Deerwood in Shorewood.

The event is free to veterans. But registration is required by Monday.

Veterans can mingle with other veterans for some “table conversation” and camaraderie while enjoying hot chocolate and other refreshments, according to Laureen Crotteau, media relations and events manager for Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care in Joliet.

They may suffer from PTSD or moral injury – things of that nature – especially those who have served in combat. So it’s important for our team to recognize that so they can help them get the resources they might need that can help them.” — Laureen Crotteau, media relations and events manager for Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care in Joliet

“A lot of times, veterans prefer to open up to another veteran,” Crotteau said. “And they’re a lot more comfortable in that setting. That’s what these little Vet-to-Vet cafes allow.”

Veterans will also learn about services Lightways provides to veterans, Crotteau said. Veterans will also receive recognition of their service through a pinning ceremony and a certificate, Crotteau said.

Lightways is part of the national organization We Honor Veterans, which is overseen by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

“The organization is set up to help train or teach hospice caregivers the unique needs of veterans,” Crotteau said. “Where it’s a little different is their experience. They may suffer from PTSD or moral injury — things of that nature — especially those who have served in combat. So it’s important for our team to recognize that so they can help them get the resources they might need that can help them.”

As part of We Honor Veterans, Lightways staff is trained each year on different aspects of care for veterans care. Lightways also hosts various community and educational events, such as the Vet-to-Vet gatherings, she said.

“We just bring a little bit of fun. There is always some type of them,” Crotteau said. “Of course, we always like to know what we can do for them. A lot of times, they aren’t sure what hospice is or what hospice can do for them.”

The next Vet-to-Vet event will be from 11 a.m.-noon, March 5, at the Joliet Public Library, 3395 Black Road, Joliet, and will feature a “shamrock” theme, Crotteau said. Register for the March 5 event by Feb. 27 at jolietlibrary.org.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: We Honor Veterans Vet-to-Vet Cocoa Bar Café

WHEN: 1-2 p.m. Feb. 16

WHERE: Shorewood-Troy Library, 650 Deerwood, Shorewood

ETC: Hot chocolate and refreshments. Information about Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness care programs. Recognition of each veteran’s service and pinning ceremony. Free for veterans.

REGISTER: Call Laureen Crotteau by Monday at 815-740-4101 ext. 257.

INFORMATION: Visit wehonorveterans.org and lightways.org.