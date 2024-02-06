Sen. Loughran Cappel hosting purse and toiletry drive for women in need

Senator Meg Loughran Cappel speaks at a press conference regarding the I-55 interchange and Rt. 59 part of the Rebuild Illinois project. Sept. 9, 2022, in Shorewood. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Crest Hill — State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel’s Crest Hill office is collecting purses and feminine care products for the Will County Center for Community Concerns.

“I want to uplift the women in our communities, and providing purses full of hygiene products will help them cut down on costs for basic toiletries,” Loughran Cappel said. “I hope community members will join us so we can give back to those who need it most.”

The drive will run through the month of February. Donations of new purses and hygiene products will be accepted at Loughran Cappel’s office, 20660 Caton Farm Road, Unit D, as well as the Fountaindale Public Library in Bolingbrook, the White Oak Library District Crest Hill Branch and the village of Shorewood office through Feb. 29.

Suggested toiletry donations include deodorant, soap, lotion, hand sanitizer, toothbrushes, lip balm, nail files, shower slippers, socks, hairbrushes, compact mirrors and menstrual supplies. The products then will be packed into purses and distributed to women in need throughout the community.

“These purses become more than just material possessions – they transform into heartfelt tokens, symbolizing the care and compassion we extend to each individual in our community,” Will County Center for Community Concerns Executive Director Kris White said. “We are grateful for Sen. Loughran Cappel’s commitment to fostering a community that cares, and we appreciate the positive impact this initiative will have on the lives of those we serve.”