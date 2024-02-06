Crest Hill teen charged with Joliet shooting that wounded another teen

A Crest Hill teen has been arrested after he was accused of wounding another teen in a shooting last summer in Joliet.

About 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Juan Basurto, 18, was taken to the Will County jail on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The investigation that led to Basurto’s arrest began at 1:42 p.m. on Aug. 4 when officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Pleasant Street in Joliet, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English. The location is in the St. Pat’s neighborhood and to the west of the Des Plaines River.

Officers discovered a 17-year-old male in the rear yard of a residence who suffered a gunshot wound to his lower back, English said. The teen’s injury was considered not life threatening and he was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital for treatment.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood as part of the investigation of the shooting and detectives later identified Barsuto as the suspect, English said.

A warrant for Barsuto’s arrest was obtained by detectives on Jan. 17. Deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office then took Barsuto into custody on Monday morning at his residence in Crest Hill.