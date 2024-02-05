Lockport chamber to host luncheon discussing District 205 referendum

Lockport — As the Lockport Township High School District 205 community prepares to vote on a referendum to fund an extensive renovation at Lockport’s Central Campus on March 19, the Lockport Chamber of Commerce will host an information luncheon to discuss the reasons for the referendum.

The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 21 at Papa Joe’s Restaurant at 944 E. 9th St., Lockport, and will feature a discussion on the renovation issue titled “Should Lockport Central High School Remain a School?”

Members of the District 205 board and administration will be in attendance to discuss the needs of the 115-year-old building and the upcoming referendum, which will ask the community to approve $85 million in bonds to bring the building fully into the 21st century while retaining much of its historic appearance.

“This is an important topic,” Lockport Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Annette Parker said. “Both residents and businesses need to understand and [know] how the referendum outcome could impact them.”

Register to attend the luncheon online at https://members.lockportchamber.com/eventcalendar or by calling 815-838-3357. Attendance is $30 for chamber members and $35 for nonmembers. Residents also can attend for free if they wish to hear the discussion without eating lunch.

Registration is requested by Feb. 19 for all guests so seating accommodations can be made.