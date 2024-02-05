Crest Hill cites 7 businesses for selling tobacco products to minors

Crest Hill police cited seven businesses for sale of tobacco products to underaged customers after a compliance check on Saturday.

Mayor Ray Soliman said the compliance check was initiated after he received information about a certain business selling products to a minor. All 20 holders of tobacco and liquor licenses in the city were checked.

One business, Food 4 Less, also was cited for unlawful sale of liquor to a minor. All other businesses were cited for unlawful sale of tobacco to minors.

“The good news is that 13 of the businesses were in compliance,” Soliman said. “However, there were seven businesses that had 11 violations issued to them.”

The Will County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police assisted Crest Hill police in the investigation.

Those businesses cited were:

• Crest Hill Liquor Inc. at 2400 Caton Farm Road

• DK’s Wine & Spirit at 1480 Cedarwood Drive

• Food 4 Less at 1701 N. Larkin Ave., which also received two citations for unlawful sale of liquor to a minor

• Smoke Shop Superstore at 1800 N. Larkin Ave.

• Cigarettes & Cigars Plus at 2416 Plainfield Road

• Sunshine 4 Inc. at 1200 Cedarwood, which received three citations for unlawful sale of tobacco to a minor

• Weber Tobacco & Vape at 16133 Weber Road

An administrative hearing for the businesses will be held on March 20.