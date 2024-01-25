Joliet wellness center hosting open house

Brenda Gray, owner of Hypnosis...for change in Joliet and certified hypnosis practitioner, is inviting the community to an open house on Jan. 27 at The Center for Wellness & Bodywork. (Photo provided by Brenda Gray)

A Joliet wellness center will hold an open house Saturday, Jan. 27.

Attendees can stop in at the Center for Wellness & Bodywork from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2531 Division St., Suite 102, in Joliet to meet practitioners and explore the center’s wellness options.

Services at the Center for Wellness & Bodywork include acupuncture, chiropractic care, hypnosis, massages and bodywork, reflexology and tai chi.

A mini mediation class will take place at noon, and a sound healing demo will be at 1 p.m.

Light refreshments will be provided.

“I think this is a good opportunity for the general public to experience what we do,” certified hypnotist Brenda L. Gray said in an email. “There will be samples of many services, and I am giving away free online sessions during the fair.

“There is no cost to attend and no obligation to buy services.”

For information, call Gray at 815-557-9752 or visit hypnobybrenda.com.