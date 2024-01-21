Man arrested after stabbing at Joliet laundromat

Oscar Nicolas Alonso Ortiz, 26, of Joliet (Photo provided by the Will County Sheriff Office)

An 18-year-old man was stabbed in the chest on Saturday outside a Joliet laundromat.

At 12:46 p.m. Saturday, Joliet police responded to the Route 30 Laundromat at 905 Plainfield Road after receiving a report that someone had been stabbed, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department

When officers arrived, they saw a man holding a knife in the laundromat parking lot. An officer commanded the man to drop the knife, which he did, and Joliet police recovered the knife used in the attack, according to the release.

The man was identified as Oscar Nicolas Alonso Ortiz, 26, of Joliet according to the release. Ortiz was arrested without incident.

Joliet police learned that an 18-year-old male had been stabbed in the chest, according to the release. A private vehicle already had transported the man to Ascension St. Joseph-Joliet hospital.

Joliet police responded to the hospital and learned the victim had a stab wound to the chest that was not life-threatening, according to the release.

A preliminary investigation led officers to believe Ortiz was the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s girlfriend, according to the release. When Ortiz arrived at the laundromat, police believe he stabbed the victim outside the business.

Ortiz was taken to the Joliet Police Department for further questioning, according to the release. Ortiz was arrested, processed and taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility in Joliet on three counts of aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The Will County State’s Attorney Office reviewed the case and approved the charges, according to the release.

The stabbing was an isolated incident, and the public is not in danger, according to the release.