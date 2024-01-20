Goddard Schools of Will County collecting new, used books

The Illinois nonprofit Bernie’s Book Bank donated books – again – to Joliet Public Schools District 86 students, Each student in preschool through sixth grade, including Thomas Jefferson Elementary kindergarten students (from left) Clayton Coote and Belden Akim, received eight books in 2023. Bernie’s Book Bank has donated books to Joliet District 86 students since 2015. (Photos provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

Help foster literacy by donating books to one of four Will County Goddard School locations through March 1.

The Goddard Schools, an early education provider for children ages six weeks through 6 years, are collecting new and gently used children’s books for Bernie’s Book Bank, according to a news release from The Goddard Schools of Will County.

Bernie’s Book Bank provides books to children, ages birth through sixth grade, in under-resourced communities, according to its website. Books from Bernie’s Book Bank are “age-appropriate, high-interest, and culturally relevant,” according to the Bernie’s Book Bank website.

Since 2009, Bernie’s Book Bank has distributed more than 25 millions books in several counties, include Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will, according to its website.

“Although reading is considered one of the single most important skills a child needs, 61% of low-income families have no books in their homes for their children,” according to the news release.

In its 11th year of hosting a book drive, local Goddard Schools have collectively donated more than 265,000 books to Bernie’s Book Bank, according to the release

Where to donate books

The following Goddard Schools of Will County are accepting books:

Lockport: 16523 W. 159th St.

Mokena: 11900 Francis Road

Plainfield: 24829 W. 135th St.

Plainfield (Shorewood): 5005 W. Theodore St.

More information

Visit goddardschool.com and berniesbookbank.org.