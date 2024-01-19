Woodman’s grocery store looks to move into Plainfield

Woodman’s Food Market has submitted plans to construct a store at the northeast corner of 119th Street and IL Route 59 in Plainfield. Rendering of the proposed store. (Provided by the village of Plainfield)

In addition to the food store, Woodman’s is proposing a fuel center that includes gas dispensers, a convenience store, car wash, and oil change center, according to a news release from the village of Plainfield.

The 36-acre site features seven out lots that are available for additional development, according to the release.

Woodman’s estimates that the proposed store in Plainfield will create over 200 new jobs and more than 200 temporary construction jobs, according to the release.

“We are happy that Woodman’s has selected Plainfield for their next store and we look forward to working with them. They will be a great addition to the community and our residents will benefit from having more grocery options. Bringing in a new quality retailer that responds to public demand, provides jobs, and produces tax revenue is part of the equation of making the best Plainfield,” Mayor John F. Argoudelis said in the release.

The village had worked with Woodman’s immediately following the closure of the Wal-Mart, located at 127th Street and IL Route 59, to try and potentially redevelop that vacant storefront, but those efforts were unsuccessful, according to the release.

“Woodman’s has always been very deliberate in selecting locations for our new stores. This proposed location in Plainfield is consistent with our planned growth. We are confident that our proposed development will provide a long-term benefit to the residents of the Village of Plainfield and after nearly a decade of trying to secure the best location for our operations we look forward to and appreciate the opportunity to become a corporate citizen of the Village of Plainfield.” Woodman’s President Clint Woodman said in the release.

Woodman’s application will have to proceed through the village approval process. It is likely to go before the Plan Commission in February and then to the Village Board in coming months. If approved, site improvements will begin this year or in 2025, according to the release.

Woodman’s Food Market was founded in 1918 and is an employee-owned company that currently owns and operates 19 locations in Wisconsin and Illinois.