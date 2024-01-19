Wedding expo coming to Joliet’s Rialto Square Theater

The Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet is hosting a wedding expo on Jan. 28 and local couples are encouraged to attend. (Photo provided by the Rialto Square Theatre)

The Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet will host a wedding expo Sunday, Jan. 28, and local couples are encouraged to attend.

Nancy Lindmark, event manager at the Rialto, said more than 40 “first-class vendors that know the area” will attend the wedding expo.

I think the most benefit is actually meeting the vendors face to face versus a website. You can ask questions right then and there, or you can set up an appointment if needed.” — Nancy Lindmark, event manager, Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet

“Of course, it’s set in this beautiful venue,” Lindmark said. “The building speaks for itself.”

Lindmark said vendors include florists, caterers, DJs, photographers, jewelry stores, luxury restroom trailers, wedding planners, dermatologists, hair, makeup, banquet halls, candles, soap, custom T-shirts, and health and wellness.

“If they’re caterers, they do yummy samples,” Lindmark said. “I think the most benefit is actually meeting the vendors face to face versus a website. You can ask questions right then and there, or you can set up an appointment if needed.”

Attendees also can see the features of the Rialto itself, where about 45 weddings are held each year, Lindmark said.

“We’ll have the stage set up for ceremonies, so people can see what a stage ceremony looks like,” Lindmark said.

Most couples holding their weddings at the Rialto opt for the stage, although that’s not universal, Lindmark said.

“They can get married in the rotunda, too,” Lindmark said.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Wedding Expo

WHEN: Noon to 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 28

WHERE: Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet

ETC: More than 40 wedding-related vendors. Free parking.

TICKETS: $10 in advance, $12 at door. Visit rialtosquare.com/weddingexpo.

INFORMATION: Contact Nancy Lindmark at 815-726-7171, ext. 210, or nlindmark@rialtosquare.com.