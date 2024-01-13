Will County Center for Community Concerns offering scholarships

The Will County Center for Community Concerns is offering a limited number of $1,000 scholarships for income-eligible Will County residents. Applications open on Jan. 16. (Denise Unland)

Income-eligible residents in Will County are invited to apply for a $1,000 scholarship.

The Will County Center for Community Concerns is offering a limited number of these $1,000 scholarships, according to a news release from the Will County Center for Community Concerns in Joliet. The application period opens Tuesday, Jan. 16, and closes at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26.

In addition to meeting income guidelines, applicants must live in Will County, provide all requested information on the application and attend an accredited institution of higher education during the 2024 calendar year, according to the release.

Incomplete applications or applications received after the deadline will not be considered for award, according to the release.

Scholarship funding is provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Community Service Block Grant, according to the release.

Apply for the scholarship in person at 2455 Glenwood Ave. in Joliet or by visiting wcccc.net.

For information or to receive an application by email, contact Belithia Johnson at 815-722-0722, ext. 2209, or bjohnson@wcccc.net.

The mission of the Will County Center for Community Concerns is to “assist and enable low- and moderate-income individuals to obtain the opportunities needed to prepare themselves for self-sufficiency,” according to the Will County Center for Community Concerns website.