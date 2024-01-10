Joliet Slammers finalize sale to Veeck-Murray group

Fans enjoy a home opener for the Joliet Slammers, who will be under new ownership including actor Bill Murray in the 2024 season. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The Joliet Slammers this week announced the completion of the sale of the team, providing more insight into the baseball group headed by Mike Veeck, Night Train Veeck and actor Bill Murray.

The group acquired majority ownership of the team from Nick Semaca, the majority owner since 2013. according to a news release from the Slammers. Semaca is staying with the organization as a minority shareholder.

The deal became public in November, when the new owners went to the Joliet City Council for approval. The city owns Duly Health and Care Field, where the Slammers play. The city contracts with the Slammers to manage the stadium.

Father and son Mike Veeck and Night Train Veeck introduced themselves to the Joliet City Council Stadium Committee in November. (Bob Okon)

Father and son Mike and Night Train Veeck are part of a baseball family that includes the late Bill Veeck, who once owned the Chicago White Sox and was president of the Chicago Cubs.

Murray, known for a film career that has included the movies “Ghostbusters” and “Caddyshack,” has been involved with Mike Veeck in other minor league baseball ventures, including part ownership of the St. Paul Saints and the Charleston RiverDogs.

Mike Veeck, son of Bill Veeck, “is a nationally renowned speaker, entrepreneur, college professor, philanthropist, marketing, promotions and customer care expert,” according to the Slammers release.

Night Train Veeck (right) talks with Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy during the Joliet Slammers' annual Holiday Open House in November. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Night Train Veeck, who will be part of Slammers management and involved in day-to-day operations, has 15 seasons with independent and minor league baseball along with seven years with the Chicago White Sox in Major League Baseball, according to the Slammers release.

His recent sports ventures include “leading fan engagement” for Cricket Australia’s Big Bash League in Melbourne, Australia and co-founding a Division III pro soccer team in Chicago, the release said. Night Train Veeck also is an owner and board member for Larne FC, a soccer club in Northern Ireland.