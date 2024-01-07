Joliet East alumni night set for Jan. 19

Joliet Central hosts rival Joliet West at the Steelmen’s iconic gym on Dec. 10. Alumni of the former Joliet East High School will be honored at a basketball game on Jan. 19. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Alumni of the former Joliet East High School will be honored at a basketball game in January.

The Joliet Central High School boys and girls varsity basketball teams will honor the alumni during a doubleheader against Plainfield North High School, according to a news release from Joliet Township High School District 204.

“Come see our Steelmen in action as they compete in Joliet East jerseys to represent the Kingsmen pride,” according to the release.

Varsity girls play at 5 p.m., and varsity boys play at 6:30 p.m. in the main gym at Joliet Central High School, 201 N. Jefferson St. in Joliet, according to the release.

Although all East alumni will receive free entry to the games, they should complete the ticket request form by Jan. 18 to have their names added to the list. Alumni will be asked to show identification at the door.

Additional tickets can be bought online for $4 each.

For tickets, a ticket request form and information, visit jthsorg.finalsite.com/about/alumni.