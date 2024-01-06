Will County residents still can apply for energy assistance

The Will County Center for Community Concerns also helps with utility assistance, rental assistance, housing counseling and weatherization, (Denise Unland)

Will County residents who need home energy assistance still can apply.

The application date for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is now Aug. 15, or until funds are exhausted, according to a news release from the Will County Center for Community Concerns in Joliet.

The program still is accepting applications for “income-qualified households” who haven’t applied since Oct. 2. Applications are taken on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the release.

The Will County Center for Community Concerns administers the Energy Assistance Program in Will County. Income-eligible households can receive assistance with their natural gas, propane and/or electric bills and furnace assistance for inoperable heating systems, according to the release.

Any household that receives a one-time benefit can return during this period for reconnection assistance or furnace assistance benefit(s), according to the release.

To receive a benefit from LIHEAP, households must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, according to the release.

For information on applications, guidelines, required documentation, and outreach locations and schedules, call 815-722-0722 or visit wcccc.net.

The Will County Center for Community Concerns also helps with rental assistance, housing counseling and weatherization, according to its website.