1 driver killed, 3 others injured, semitrailer catches fire in I-55 crashes in Grundy County

One driver was killed, three others injured and a semitrailer caught on fire in two separate crashes on Interstate 55 in Grundy County.

The first crash was reported at 7:15 p.m. on Friday on the I-55 northbound lanes near Route 47 at milepost 231 in Grundy County, according to Illinois State Police.

The three-vehicle crash involved a rear-end collision between two semitrailers, police said. While no injuries were reported in the crash, one semitrailer caught on fire.

Because of the size of the fire, lanes were closed for an extended period of time, police said.

The second crash was reported about 9 p.m. Friday in the southbound lanes of I-55 near milepost 231 in Grundy County, police said.

While troopers were on scene for the crash involving a fire, a semitrailer failed to slow down and rear ended a pickup truck and an SUV, police said.

The SUV lost control, rolled over in a ditch and the driver was declared dead at the scene, police said.

The pickup truck’s driver and passenger, along with the SUV’s passenger, were all taken to hospitals in the area with serious injuries, police said.