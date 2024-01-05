Chicago teen charged with Joliet murder taken to Will County jail

A teen charged with a Joliet murder who was apprehended in Mexico has been transferred from a juvenile detention facility to the Will County jail after a judge denied his release from custody.

On Thursday, Will County Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak denied the release of Nathan Melchor, 18, of Chicago, who is charged with the first-degree murder of Latrel Smith-Vaden, 20, on June 6 in the 600 block of East Benton Street in Joliet.

Emilio Aldape, 18, has also been charged with the murder of Smith-Vaden. The same judge had also denied his release from jail as well.

Following Bertani-Tomczak’s decision on Thursday, Melchor was taken to the Will County jail since he turned 18 the same day.

Officers in the 500 block of East Benton Street on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 in Joliet. Nathan Melchor, 18, and Emilio Aldape, 18, have both been charged with the first-degree murder of Latrel Smith-Vaden, 20, who was shot on that street. (Felix Sarver)

Melchor has been in juvenile jail after he was arrested on Aug. 30 in Tijuana, Mexico. His apprehension was part of a cooperative effort between Mexican authorities and the U.S. Marshals Service, police said.

Prosecutors alleged Aldape and Melchor belong to the Two Six gang in Joliet. They claimed the two teens had been inside of a vehicle that approached Smith-Vaden and his friend on June 7.

Aldape allegedly asked Smith-Vaden, “Who you with?” and then said “Vice Lord Killer,” according to prosecutors. Even though Smith-Vaden and his friend had put up their hands and then ran way, prosecutors alleged Aldape fired multiple shots at them.

Smith-Vaden died after one of those shots struck him in the head, police said.

Melchor is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 18 for a hearing on prosecutors’ motion to compel him to submit evidence for DNA analysis. The next pretrial hearing for Aldape is slated for Jan. 29.