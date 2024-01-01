Will County picnic, camping permits go on sale Tuesday

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s 2024 picnic and camping permits go on sale starting Tuesday on a first-come, first-served basis.

The forest preserve outlined details of permit availability in a news release issued Friday.

Permits will be available at 8 a.m. Tuesday online at ReconnectWithNature.org and in person at the Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet.

At 10 a.m., permits can be bought at the Four Rivers Environmental Eduction Center in Channahon, at the Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville and at the Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, permits will be available at the Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook.

People visit the Forest Preserve District of Will County's Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. (Alex Ortiz)

“Any group of 25 or more gathering in a preserve or at a visitor center must obtain a permit in advance,” according to the release. “If you’re using a picnic shelter, you can obtain a picnic permit. If you do not need a picnic shelter, a special-use permit will be required to ensure there is space and parking available at a location you are visiting, and that forest preserve staff and police are aware of your visit.”

Special-use permits can be obtained through email at permits@fpdwc.org or by calling 815-722-5894.

Picnic permits are available for more than 30 rentable shelters, according to the release. The district has tent camping available at Hammel Woods in Shorewood, McKinley Woods in Channahon, Messenger Woods Nature Preserve in Homer Township, Forked Creek Preserve in Wesley Township and Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve in Crete Township.

For information, visit the Forest Preserve District of Will County website at ReconnectWithNature.org.