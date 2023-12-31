Illinois law now bans vaping indoors in public places

HB1540 adds electronic smoking devices to the list of items prohibited for public indoor use under the Smoke Free Illinois Act, the indoor smoking ban that was enacted in 2008. (Matthew Apgar/Photo illustration by Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia.com)

E-cigarette use will no longer permitted in indoor public spaces in Illinois beginning Monday, Jan. 1, under a new state law signed earlier this year by Gov. JB Pritzker.

The new law is one of several taking effect in the New Year that will improve public health across the state.

Beginning Monday, such devices can no longer be used in indoor public spaces or within 15 feet of a public entrance.

“E-cigarettes contain nicotine and other chemicals which can be harmful to both those who use them and those who are exposed to them,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “Just like smoking, vaping can lead to lung damage and nicotine addiction. We applaud the General Assembly and Gov. Pritzker for their leadership to ensure that public spaces in Illinois are safe, clean environments for everyone.”

Bars, restaurants, and other retail establishments can get more information on the requirements of the updated law, and can download signage for their establishments, at http://www.smoke-free.illinois.gov/. Consumers can use that same website to register complaints if they witness non-compliance with the indoor smoking/vaping ban.

The update to the Smoke Free Illinois Act is just one of several new laws that take effect in the New Year that are intended to improve the public’s health in 2024.

Other new laws effective on New Year’s Day include:

• HB3203, sponsored by Rep. Tony McCombie and Sen. Sally Turner, seeks to reduce the number of fentanyl-related overdoses by expanding access to fentanyl test strips that will allow controlled substances to be tested for the presence of the dangerous opioid. The new law will allow pharmacists and retailers to sell the strips, and allows county health departments to provide the test strips free of charge;

• HB1117*, sponsored by Rep. Natalie Manley and Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, will increase the number and capacity of hospice residence facilities providing end-of-life care to patients.