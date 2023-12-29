Joliet Noon Lions donate winter supplies to Daybreak Center

Members of the Joliet Noon Lions Club stand for the Pledge of Allegiance before the start of its meeting on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the Silver Spoon restaurant in Joliet. The Joliet Noon Lions recently held a winter collection drive for Daybreak Center, Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The Joliet Noon Lions recently held a winter collection drive for a Joliet homeless shelter.

Thanks to the generosity of members and the community, the Joliet Noon Lions collected 20 sets of bedsheets, 20 units of deodorant, 20 units of body wash, seven packages of razors, 20 pairs of winter socks, 18 pairs of gloves, 21 wool caps, and nine units of underwear, pants, and shirts, according to a news release from the Joliet Noon Lions.

All items were donated to Daybreak Center, Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, according to the release. The total value of the donations was more than $600, according to the release.

The Joliet Noon Lions recently held a winter collection drive for Daybreak Center, Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet. Pictured, from left are Stephanie Ambrose, manager of development at Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet and Bobbi Honiotes, member of the Joliet Noon Lions. (Photo provided by Joliet Noon Lions)

The Joliet Noon Lions had placed two collection boxes at the Silver Spoon Restaurant in Joliet, where club members hold their meetings, according to the release. One box was for used eyeglasses and hearing aids; the other was for its winter collection drive, according to the release.

For more information, visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/jolietnoon.