$1 million lottery ticket sold in Lockport

A $1 million ticket in the Illinois Lottery newly launched Instant Ticket game, $10 Million, was sold in Lockport.

The Illinois Lottery introduced $10 Million in December. This game is the Illinois Lottery’s” first-ever $50 scratch-off game,” according to a news release from Illinois Lottery.

The $1 million winning ticket was bought at Speedway, located at 314 S. State St. in Lockport, according to the release.

A second $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Oak Park Gas Mart, located at 6129 W. North Ave. in Oak Park, according to the release.

“The Illinois Lottery encourages the lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize,” according to the release.

For more information, visit illinoislottery.com.