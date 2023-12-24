Construction on I-80 in Will County hits milestones as state touts progress

As work progressed this year on the $1.3 billion reconstruction of Interstate 80 in Will County, the Illinois Department of Transportation is touting it as a key component of the state’s five-year massive infrastructure program.

“A cornerstone of Rebuild Illinois, the overall I-80 project, will redesign and rebuild 16 miles from Ridge Road in Minooka to [Route] 30 in Joliet and New Lenox while adding capacity to improve safety and reduce congestion,” according to a news release from IDOT. “More than 30 bridges will be rehabilitated or replaced, including those over the Des Plaines River.”

A big milestone for the I-80 project was reached earlier this year, when the Houbolt Road interchange – which diverges now into a diamond design – was completed.

Gov. JB Pritzker speaks at a news conference on reaching a key milestone for the $1.3 billion Interstate 80 corridor project Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at Joliet Junior College. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Work also advanced on replacement bridges at Shepley Road and Wheeler Avenue in Joliet – the Wheeler bridge reopened Friday – as well as the installation of temporary pavement on I-80′s westbound lanes between Ridge and River roads to accommodate traffic in the work zone, according to the release.

Replacement bridges at Briggs Street and River Road are under construction.

Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing $45 billion into the state’s aging transportation system over a six-year span, creating jobs and promoting economic growth.

As of Sept. 30, Rebuild Illinois has made $9.6 billion in improvements statewide on 5,522 miles, 553 bridges and 814 additional safety improvements, according to the release.

Those safety improvements range from routine maintenance projects and minor resurfacings to extensive interstate and bridge reconstructions.