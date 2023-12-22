Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Bolingbrook basketball guard Davion Thompson

Bolingbrook’s Davion Thompson puts up a shot against Lincoln-Way East on Tuesday, Dec.12th, 2023 in Frankfort. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Davion Thompson, a freshman guard on the Bolingbrook boys basketball team, has been voted the Herald-News Athlete of the Week.

Thompson received 168 votes to earn the honor ahead of the runner-up, Joliet Catholic wrestler Grace Laird (116). Romeoville girls basketball player Jaylen Zachery and Joliet West wrestler Wyatt Schmitt were also on the ballot.

Thompson poured in 32 points in a win over Lincoln-Way East and scored 17 points in a victory over Hinsdale Central.

Here is Herald-News sports reporter Steve Millar’s conversation with this week’s winner:

Millar: Going back to that Lincoln-Way East game, you topped 30 points for the first time in your high school career. What led to your success that night?

Thompson: The coaches had a good game plan and we executed as a team. My teammates put me in a good spot all game by driving and kicking, making the extra pass and all that good stuff.

Millar: Being a freshman on varsity, are you getting more comfortable as the season goes on?

Thompson: Yeah, for sure. At first, I was just getting used to it. I had a little bit of jitters. Now, it’s like second-nature to me. I’m just trying to improve game-by-game and get more comfortable with my teammates and get used to playing with them.

Millar: How have your older teammates helped you out?

Thompson: I feel like as a freshman, some teammates would look at you in a bad way or look at you like you shouldn’t be playing on their team. But my teammates don’t do that at all. They welcomed me very good and they made me feel like a brother as soon as I came into the school.

Bolingbrook’s Davion Thompson draws the foul going for the shot against Lincoln-Way East on Tuesday, Dec.12th, 2023 in Frankfort. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Millar: How long have you been playing basketball and how did you get started?

Thompson: I’ve been playing since I was 3 years old. We had this hoop in our kitchen that I used to shoot on and then one day my dad signed me up for a park league and I’ve been playing ever since.

Millar: Do you play any other sports?

Thompson: I played football. I was a quarterback. But I stopped playing this year. I just figured it’d be too much on my body, especially doing summer camp for football and summer basketball.

Millar: What are your future goals in basketball?

Thompson: Make it to the pros and try to win a NBA championship.

Millar: What is your favorite movie?

Thompson: “The Lion King” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” Those were my favorite growing up.

Millar: Do you have any hobbies outside of school and basketball?

Thompson: I like to fish. When I was a baby, I used to go fishing a little bit, then I stopped but as I got older, when I get bored, I just go to the pond by my house and fish.