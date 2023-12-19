Snowmen brighten windows of Lockport businesses

A snowman and son view portraits of famous snowmen in Edwards Jones Investments in downtown Lockport on Friday, Dec.15th, 2023. Snowmen decorate the windows of 25 store fronts in downtown Lockport for the holidays. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Head to downtown Lockport and “meet” more than 20 snowmen gracing the windows of select businesses — and then vote for your favorite.

Voting for “Snowmen on State Street” closes Jan. 14.

Kevin Traynor, Lockport artist and member of the city’s summer arts series, painted the snowmen for people to enjoy for the next few weeks.

Traynor said the initial theme was “holiday” but a decision was made to go with “snowmen.” That way, people can enjoy the windows through the winter months, he said.

“I’m all for keeping my art up as long as possible,” Traynor said.

Wendy Streit, chairwoman of Lockport’s summer arts series, said Traynor researched the background of each business and then created snowmen to fit their themes.

“They’re just super interesting,” Streit said. “And, I think, sometimes controversial. You might find yourself asking questions about the windows.”

For example, the snowman at the Reclaimed Wood Store is holding a bucket of wooden arms.

“Is he collecting them from other snowmen that have since melted away?” Streit said. “Or is it something darker? You, as the viewer, get to decide.”

A snowman holds a box of wooden snowmen arms in the window of The Old Wood Store in downtown Lockport on Friday, Dec.15th. Snowmen are painted on the window of 25 stores in downtown Lockport for the holidays. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Streit said Traynor is putting together a compilation of the snowmen online and will add commentaries and QR codes.

“So it’s almost like touring with the artist,” he said.

Some people might think painting snowmen on windows is easy, but when creating different scenes and personalities, he also considered logistics, Traynor said.

For instance, if the snowmen have joints, are they tied with rope? If they’re having a snowball fight and a snowman gets hit in the face, does it push his head to one side?

A snowman dons an ugly sweater in the window of Embers Tap House in downtown Lockport on Friday, Dec.15th, 2023. Snowmen decorate the windows of 25 store fronts in downtown Lockport for the holidays. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

“What I can’t decide is which one is my favorite,” Traynor said. “I was just amazed at how close to my mind’s eye they all came out. And some of them better than I imagined.”

The basic paint is an interior eggshell latex mixed with craft paint to attain the desired colors. This allows the snowmen to remain on the windows until they are scrubbed away with soap and water, he said.

“It’s a special activity people can go to even past Christmas, something they can do with the family,” Traynor said. “And then you can vote on your favorite.”

See the snowmen at Amazing Fantasy Books, Beanie’s Candy Store, Beauty Den, Biteable Baked Goods, Canals & Trails Credit Union, Citywide Title, Cornolo Travel, Country Insurance - Gary Bronner, Edward Jones - Tom Crosby, Embers, Gallery 7, Healthy Sins Inc (Vegan Cafe), Krema Coffee, Lock & Mule by Tangled Roots, Lash House Bar, Lockport Stagecoach, Nik & Ivy Brewing Co., OH Design Group, Perfectly Linked Permanent Jewelry, Realtopia Real Estate, Second City Greens, Springview Sweets, State Street Restaurant, The Old Wood Store, Thimbles and Wirtz Real Estate Group.

To vote, visit cityoflockport.net/901/SNOWMEN-on-STATE.

For more information about Traynor and his artwork, visit artbykev.org.