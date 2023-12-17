Mobile food pantry coming to Bolingbrook High School

Valley View School District 365U is partnering with the Northern Illinois Food Bank, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and VNA Health Care to provide the RX Mobile Pantry Program at Bolingbrook High School in January.
The pantry will set up from 9 to 10:30 a.m. or until supplies last Tuesday, Jan. 9, in the west parking lot at Bolingbrook High School, 365 Raider Way.
The pantry will be offering free milk, eggs, a variety of meats, fruits and vegetables to all residents of Will County. Items available may vary by event. For information, contact Elvis Munoz at elvis.munoz@aah.org.