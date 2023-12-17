Mobile food pantry coming to Bolingbrook High School

A mobile food pantry will be held at Bolingbrook High School, 365 Raider Way, Bolingbrook. in the west parking lot on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (Provided by Valley View School District 365U)

Valley View School District 365U is partnering with the Northern Illinois Food Bank, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and VNA Health Care to provide the RX Mobile Pantry Program at Bolingbrook High School in January.

The pantry will set up from 9 to 10:30 a.m. or until supplies last Tuesday, Jan. 9, in the west parking lot at Bolingbrook High School, 365 Raider Way.