Girls volleyball: The 2023 Herald-News All-Area Team

Meet the 2023 Herald-News Girls Volleyball All-Area Team

FIRST TEAM

Joliet West's Olivia Baxter (Photo courtesy of Joliet West High School)

Olivia Baxter, Joliet West, sr., L

Baxter had 374 digs, 95 assists and 58 aces as the Tigers’ libero. She also finished her career as West’s all-time leader in service aces. She helped lead West to a 36-4 record and second straight sectional championship. She will play next year for Clarkson University.

Minooka's Brooklynne Brass (Rob Oesterle)

Brooklynn Brass, Minooka, so., OH

Brass had 404 kills, a .378 hitting percentage, 305 digs, 60 blocks and 37 aces for the Indians. She was named first-team All-Southwest Prairie Conference, second-team IVCA All-State, and all-tournament at the Plainfield North Tournament. She also earned AVCA Player of the Week honors.

Romeoville's Demi Cole (14). (Sean King for Shaw Local News)

Demi Cole, Romeoville, sr., MH

Cole was named first-team All-Southwest Prairie Conference for the Spartans. She had 172 kills and 72 blocks. She will continue her career at University of California-Davis.

Lockport's Lainey Green (Steve Millar)

Lainey Green, Lockport, sr., S

Green was named to the Plainfield North All-Tournament team for the Porters. She was All-Southwest Suburban Conference and second-team IVCA All-State. She finished the season with 731 assists, 162 digs, 57 aces and 56 kills.

Joliet West's Ava Grevengoed (Photo courtesy of Joliet West High School)

Ava Grevengoed, Joliet West, sr., OH

Grevengoed had 509 kills, 210 digs, 53 aces and 26 blocks for the Tigers, leading them to a 36-4 record and a second straight sectional championship. She was first-team All-Southwest Prairie Conference and IVCA All-State. The Herald-News Player of the Year will play at Northern Illinois University.

Lemont's Keira O'Donnell (Photo courtesy of Lemont High School)

Keira O’Donnell, Lemont, jr., OH

O’Donnell transitioned from middle to outside hitter for Lemont this season and finished with 377 kills, 257 digs, 46 aces and 18 blocks. She has verbally committed to Southern Mississippi University.

Plainfield North's Ella Strausberger (Photo courtesy of Plainfield North High School)

Ella Strausberger, Plainfield North, sr., S

Strausberger had 675 assists, 72 kills, 179 digs, 46 aces and 28 blocks for the Tigers. She finished her career as a three-time All-Southwest Prairie Conference selection and had a school-record 2,270 career assists. She will play at Northern Illinois University.

SECOND TEAM

Ellie Blotnik, Joliet Catholic Academy, jr., OH

Peyton Darguzis, Joliet West, sr., MH

Sarah Harvey, Bolingbrook, sr., S

Kiera King, Lincoln-Way Central, sr., S/OH

Abbey Knight, Providence Catholic, so., OH

Sami Lanan, Plainfield South, sr., OH

Gabby Piazza, Joliet West, sr., OH

Caroline Smith, Lincoln-Way West, jr., OH

HONORABLE MENTION

Julia Adams, Joliet West, fr., S

Noelle Aprati, Bolingbrook, jr., OH

Kayla Baetzel, Plainfield South, sr., L

Kennedi Brass, Minooka, sr., L

Olivia Chovanec, Joliet Catholic Academy, jr., OH

Eden Eyasu, Romeoville, so., OH

Lizzie Fitzgerald, Plainfield North, sr,, OH

Jess Horn, Joliet Catholic Academy, sr., S

Kendall Kozak, Minooka, so., S/OH

Payton Mandac, Providence Catholic, sr., OH

Ashley Miller, Lincoln-Way West, sr., S

April Rice, Lemont, jr., S

Ava Smith, Morris, sr., OH

Rachel Smith, Wilmington, so., OH

Alyssa Teske, Lincoln-Way Central, sr., S/RH

Lainey Tuttle, Lincoln-Way West, jr., L