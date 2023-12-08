Adults-only Joliet ‘Drunk’n Gnome’ show returns on Saturday

Cheryl Foster (left) chats with fellow gnome Roger McReynolds at The Drunk’n Gnome Tavern during of the live comedy show “The Drunk’n Gnome.” The tavern's proprietor Sledge (Carole Harris, back left) works in the background while veteran gnome Tom Novotny (right) lounges in a "tipsy" pose. (Photo provided by the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre)

Now that Joliet’s 47th “Festival of Gnomes” is past, adults can enjoy a gnome show just for them when it “staggers back into town for the eighth time,” according to a news release from the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet.

“The Drunk’n Gnome” is meant for people 18 and older and will be held Saturday at Bicentennial Park. This “wee-bit tipsy fun” centers on 21st century problems: drinking, family issues, holiday pressures and mental health, with the gnomes even participating in puppet therapy.

Tom Novotny of Joliet participates in both the family-friendly “Festival of Gnomes” (which Bicentennial Park held last weekend) as well as the “The Drunk’n Gnome.”

Although Novotny enjoys both holiday shows, “The Drunk’n Gnome” lets the audience see the fallen side of gnomes, he said. “The Drunk’n Gnome” is more spontaneous, too, he said.

“You can be on your own to ad lib,” Novotny said.

The action takes place through stories the gnomes tell at the Drunk’n Gnome Tavern. The bar’s proprietor, Sledge (played by Carole Harris), will warn the audience about her “low-life gnome clientele” as they enter the theater.

These gnomes also will celebrate the 200th anniversary of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and offer their interpretation of Santa. Commercials will highlight gnome life, and audience members are encouraged to sing the show’s theme song with the gnomes.

“The Drunk’n Gnome” is rated “R” because of language and subject, as well as “T” for troll.

“The cast was pushing for the more restrictive ‘S’ for Snotgurgle rating,” according to the release. “But management put their big hairy feet down.”

Snotgurgle is a recurring character in “Festival of Gnomes.”

Before the show and during intermission, attendees can pop into the lobby’s “Tavern on the Bricks” for wine, beer and bar fare.

The “Gnomemade Gift Shop” will offer “goofy” ornaments and a chance to win a tipsy “Drunk’n Gnome” tree.

Newcomers can buy a gnome cap, and returning attendees can get a free beer cap tassel sewn to their caps.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: “The Drunk’n Gnome”

WHEN: Saturday. Lobby, tavern and gnome gift shop opens at 7 p.m. Show begins at 8 p.m.

WHERE: Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet

ETC: For people 18 and older. Free parking.

TICKEST: $5 each. Purchase at bicentennialpark.org.

INFORMATION: Email bipark@jolietcity.org or call 815-724-3761.