Boys wrestling: 2023-24 Herald-News preview capsules

Joliet Catholic’s Dillan Johnson is a two-time defending Class 2A state champion at 285. He and the Hilltoppers will wrestle in Class 3A this season. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Here is a look at area boys wrestling teams for the 2023-24 season.

JOLIET CATHOLIC ACADEMY

Head coach: Ryan Cumbee

Key returners: Jason Hampton (so., 120 pounds); George Hollendoner (so., 132), Nolan Vogel (so, 144); Connor Cumbee (sr., 150); Luke Hamiti (so., 157); Nico Ronchetti (jr., 190); Max Hrvatin (sr., 215); Dillan Johnson (sr., 285)

Key newcomers: Luke Foster (fr., 106); Max Cumbee (fr., 113); Aurelio Munoz (so., 126); Elias Gonzalez (jr., 138); Max Corral (sr., 165), Max Vela (so., 175)

Worth noting: The Hilltoppers have finished first and second in Class 2A the past two seasons and will compete in Class 3A for the first time this season. ... Dillan Johnson (285) has won the 2A individual championship the past two seasons and has not been beaten. More incredibly, he has not been taken down in two seasons. ... Coach Cumbee: “We have high expectations with a tough lineup, no holes, and more depth than we’ve ever had before. I read somewhere we were ranked No. 3 behind St Charles East and Mount Carmel, but that matters little to us. It’s a state championship or bust.”

JOLIET WEST

Head coach: Charles Rumpf

Key returners: Carson Weber (jr., 144); Wyatt Schmitt (sr., 285); Aiden Brown (so., 150); Gavin Garcia (sr., 157), Adrian Hernandez (jr., 138)

Key newcomers: Coehn Weber (fr. 126): Jacob Crandall (so., 106)

Worth noting: Carson Weber is a two-time state qualifier for the Tigers, as is Schmitt. Schmitt finished fourth at 285 last season. ... Garcia is a four-year varsity starter and was All-SPC in 2021. ... Coehn Weber was an IESA champion last year. ... Coach Rumpf: “We hope to have our first state finalist since 1987.”

LINCOLN-WAY CENTRAL

Head coach: Tyrone Byrd

Key returners: Tim Key (sr., 175); Jalen Byrd (so., 150); Gracie Guarino (sr., 120); Caden Harvey (jr., 157); Kristian Meloy (sr., 165); Colin Welsh (sr., 215); Ameer Alamawi (sr., 144); Michael Heimberg (so., 126); Ethan Toolsey (sr., 285)

Key newcomers: Aiden Hennings (so., 190); Eric Hoselton (fr., 106); Tyler Lachenberg (fr., 113); Ryan Nape (so, 126); Jadon Zimmer (fr., 132); Colin Ryan (sr., 165)

Worth noting: Key was a state qualifier last season at 175 for the Knights, while Byrd qualified for state at 132. ... Guarino is a four-year varsity starter and a two-time girls state runner-up. ... Coach Byrd: “This year’s team is a mixed bag of youth and returning wrestlers. There are currently four freshmen looking to fill spots in which they will contribute in major ways. We are excited about this team and seeing what they can do now with the senior leadership we have in the lineup.”

Lincoln-Way Central’s Tim Key (right) returns for the Knights after qualifying for state last season. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

LINCOLN-WAY EAST

Head coach: Kevin Rockett

Key returners: Kaidge Richardson (so., 126); Tyson Zvonar (jr.‚ 132); Brayden Mortell (jr., 138); Domanic Abeja (jr., 157); Jackson Zaeske (jr., 175); Caden O’Rourke (jr., 215); David Wuske (sr., 285)

Key newcomer: JT Theis (fr., 113)

Worth noting: Zvonar and Abeja are returning state qualifiers for the Griffins, while Richardson, Mortell, Zaeske, O’Rourke and Wuske were sectional qualifiers last season. ... Coach Rockett: “Our program goal is to win our regional. Our athletes know our goal, and we are committed to improving each week until February. After finishing as runner-up the previous two seasons, our wrestlers are aiming for a regional championship.”

LINCOLN-WAY WEST

Head coach: Bryan Glynn

Key returners: Carter DiBenedetto (so., 120); Jakob Siwinski (so., 132); Luke Siwinski (jr., 138); Jase Salin (sr., 150); DJ Freeman (jr., 165); Jimmy Talley (so., 175); Nate Eistner (jr., 190); Nick Kavooras (sr., 285)

Key newcomers: Brady Glynn (fr., 106); Shane Stream (fr., 113)

Worth noting: Jacob and Luke Siwinski and DiBenedetto are returning state qualifiers for the Warriors, while Salin qualified for state in 2022. ... Glynn and Stream are two-time IKWF placers. ... Coach Glynn: “The program looks to improve on a great season they had last year after losing in the team sectional. We return 10 starters and two state qualifiers and have some talented freshmen coming in that will improve the lineup. We are expecting big things this year both individually and as a team.”

LOCKPORT

Head coach: Jameson Oster

Key returners: Timmy O’Connor (jr., 113); Anthony Sutton (so., 120); Isaac Zimmerman (so., 126); Liam Zimmerman (jr., 132); Justin Wardlow (so., 138); Durango Valles (jr., 175); Wojciech Chrobak (sr., 285)

Key newcomers: Morgan Turner, (so., 106); Jaedon Calderon (fr., 144)

Worth noting: The Porters finished third in Class 3A for the second straight season in 2022-23. ... Wardlow was a state-runner-up, while Turner finished third in Class 2A. ... Coach Oster: “We graduated a lot of seniors last year but will have a lineup filled with underclassmen that have plenty of experience at the varsity level. The young team has high expectations and will be in the hunt for another team trophy at the end of the year after two consecutive third-place finishes.”

PEOTONE

Head coach: Phillip Thorne

Key returners: Micah Spinazzola (so., 138/144); Santino Izzi (sr., 144/160); Ian Kreske (sr., 165); Connor Pasch (jr., 144/150); Mohammed Abunijmeh (sr., 150); Latih Abunijmeh (jr., 144); Kurt Wagner (sr., 150/157); Aurelio Andrade (so., 120); John Meneses (so., 126); Andy Aguirre (jr., 120/126)

Key newcomers: Blake Anderson (fr., 106); Thomas Raschke (so., 113)

Worth noting: Spinazzola, Izzi, Kreske and Pasch are returning state qualifiers for the Blue Devils. ... Coach Thorne: “Our goal this year is to just keep improving on our program and building it for years to come.”

PLAINFIELD CENTRAL

Head coach: Terry Kubski

Key returners: Gavin Enders (sr., 138); Matthias Hautzinger (jr., 144/150); Jack Bowen (jr., 144/150); Anthony Minnito (jr., 190/215); Antonio Montoya (jr., 285)

Key newcomers: Michael Laudadio (so., 165); Ty Sabin (so., 190/215)

Worth noting: Hautzinger and Montoya were sectional qualifiers last season for the Wildcats.

Plainfield South’s Matthew Janiak returns after finishing sixth in the state the last two seasons. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

PLAINFIELD SOUTH

Head coach: Daniel Saracco

Key returners: Matthew Janiak (sr., 215); Rocco Silva (sr., 126); Rudy Silva (sr., 120); Colin Bickett (jr., 165).

Key newcomers: Christien Scott (jr., 106); Anthony Cortez (fr., 113); Giacomo Accomando (fr., 132); Kyle McCormick (fr., 138).

Worth noting: Janiak has placed sixth at state the past two seasons for the Cougars. ... Rocco Silva, Rudy Silva and Bickett were sectional qualifiers last season. ... Coach Saracco: “Our goal this season is to build the culture and get back on track.”

ROMEOVILLE

Head coach: James Nagel

Key returners: Savion Essiet (sr., 113); Brian Farley (sr., 120); Alex Bahena (sr., 126); Alan Amaya (sr., 132); Mason Gougis (sr., 175); Tony Galloway (jr., 285)

Worth noting: The Spartans have several wrestlers coming up from last year’s JV team who will compete for spots. ... Farley and Gougis were state qualifiers last season, while Essiet and Farley qualified for the Greco-Roman nationals in Fargo, where their team took third place. ... Coach Nagel: “A goal for the season is to increase the number of wrestlers that make it out of regionals and advance to sectionals and then to state. We also want to build character in our wrestlers to prepare them for challenges on and off the mat.”

SENECA

Head coach: Todd Yegge

Key returners: Wyatt Coop (so, 113); Tommy Milton (jr., 126); Ethan Othon (so., 120); Nick Grnt (jr., 150); Memphis Echeverria (jr., 165); Nate Othon (sr., 157); Asher Hamby (sr., 165/175); Laden Cenecia (so., 175/190); Chris Peura (sr., 190/215); Sullivan Feidt (jr., 215/285); Jeremy Gagnon (jr., 285)

Key newcomers: Raiden Terry (fr., 106); Michael Kucinic (fr., 126/132); Joey Arnold (fr., 132/138)

Worth noting: Ethan Othon set a school record for wins last season for the Fighting Irish and qualified for state. ... Peura finished sixth at 195 in Class 1A last season, while Hamby was also a state qualifier. ... Coach Yegge: “We have several returning sectional qualifiers, including three state qualifiers, one placer, coming off of our well-tested and tough schedule last year. Our depth is stronger than last season with some varsity caliber kids that will not make the starting team. We have a very strong team in my opinion again this year. We should be a little stronger dual team than last year and potentially a very solid tournament team as well.”

WILMINGTON

Head coach: Nick Dziuban

Key returners: Landon Dooley (sr., 120); Logan Van Duyne (so., 190); Parker Adams (sr., 157)

Key newcomers: Will Wilson (fr., 175); Oakley Rivera (fr., 120/126); Aidan Morenberg (fr., 144/150)

Worth noting: Dooley was a state qualifier last season for the WIldcats, losing in the blood round. ... Wilson finished second in the state as an eighth grader last season. ... Coach Dziuban: “As a team, our main goal is to compete with anyone, no matter the outcome of the dual. Over the past couple season our lower numbers have made it very difficult to win dual meets, but as a team we focus on the matches we can control. This year we’re hoping to control those team wins a little more as well.”

Editor’s note: Only those schools that responded to emails requesting information are included in this preview.