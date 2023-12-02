Heavy smoke at Joliet house fire

Joliet firefighters encountered smoke coming from two floors and the attic of a house Saturday in Joliet.

The fire at 714 S. Joliet St. was reported at 12:16 p.m., according to a news release from the Joliet Fire Department.

Firefighters entering the two-story, wood-frame house were “met with heavy smoke,” according to the release.

“An initial search of the house was conducted, and it was determined that no one was at home at the time of the fire,” according to the release.

The fire was under control at 12:49 p.m. and fully extinguished by 1:11 p.m., according to the release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews from stations 1, 3, 4 and 8 responded to the blaze.