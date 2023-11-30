3 vehicles involved in Joliet crash, one caught fire

The Joliet Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Caton Farm Road on Nov. 29, 2023. One vehicle caught fire. (Provided by Joliet Fire Department)

Three vehicles were involved in a crash Wednesday evening in which one vehicle caught fire on the far west side of Joliet.

The Joliet Fire Department responded at 7 p.m. Wednesday to a crash that happened at the intersection of Caton Farm Road and Hel Mar Lane in Joliet, with reports that one vehicle was on fire, according to the news release from the Joliet Fire Department.

Three vehicles total were involved in the accident, according to the release.

Plainfield Fire Protection District crews were in the area and arrived just ahead of the Joliet Fire Department and extinguished the vehicle fire, according to the release.

Four patients were treated and transported by both fire departments with no life threatening injuries reported, according to the release.

Caton Farm Road was shut down in both directions for more than 30 mins for clean-up. Fire crews from Stations 8, and 9 were on the scene, according to the release.