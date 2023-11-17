Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Lincoln-Way East swimmer Ellie Egan

Lincoln-Way East’s Ellie Egan swims the 200-yard individual medley consolation heat during the IHSA Girls State Swimming and Diving Championships at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

Ellie Egan, a senior on the Lincoln-Way East girls swimming and diving team, has been voted the Herald-News Athlete of the Week.

Egan won the vote over the other contenders on the ballot - Lockport swimmer Haley Johnson, Plainfield North co-op swimmer Mia Ceballos and Joliet West bowler Brody Johnson.

Egan earned all-state honors in a pair of individual events at the state meet, tying for 10th in the 100-yard butterfly in 56.38 seconds and finishing 12th in the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 7.14 seconds. She was also a part of the Griffins’ 400 free relay team, along with Jaya Veerapaneni, Natalie Dirienzo and Avery Jones, that finished 16th with a time of 3:36.45.

Here is Herald-News sports reporter Steve Millar’s conversation with this week’s winner:

Millar: What did it mean to you to race in the finals in three events at state and to bring home three all-state medals in your final high school meet?

Egan: I feel like for me it really just showed how much hard work I put in and it showed that it actually paid off. I feel like I’ve struggled at times in my swimming career wondering if I’m really getting something out of it and if I’m going anywhere.

When I was able to make the finals in all the events at state, it really clicked to me that I am capable of doing what I set my mind to. It gave me a confidence boost to know that I can go somewhere with this and that all the hard work was worth it in the end.

Millar: What was it like racing in those events at state, in that atmosphere with a big crowd?

Egan: It was definitely something. I wasn’t sure what to expect because that was my first time making the state finals for IHSA. It was all really positive. I felt like it was uplifting and everyone around me was there to support me, my teammates were there to support me.

My nerves were not too high and I was calm, which I think helped me swim as well as I did.

Millar: Your teammates were able to have success as well and the team finished all-state in five events. How did that feel?

Egan: It was great to see. All the girls have worked hard throughout the season. We had 11 qualifiers out of 12 individual events, so we had someone in almost every event and that was truly amazing.

Millar: Are you planning to swim in college?

Egan: I’m kind of on the fence about it. I’ve talked to some schools and I feel like I have to take a little break and come back and think about it. I think me doing well persuaded me more to think about it. At first, I was leaning toward not swimming but I really enjoyed this weekend and I think I want to give it another shot and maybe reach out to some more coaches.

Millar: What do you like to do outside of swimming and school?

Egan: I love to be outside and explore different places. I really enjoy going on walks around different places.